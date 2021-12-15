592 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

