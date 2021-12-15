$598.48 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $598.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.70 million to $605.64 million. Redfin posted sales of $244.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,646 shares of company stock worth $5,277,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. Redfin has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

