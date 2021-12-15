6,882 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

