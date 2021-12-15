7,841 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

CG opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.