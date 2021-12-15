$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 45,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,317,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,301 shares of company stock worth $13,647,568 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITOS remained flat at $$37.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,549. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.