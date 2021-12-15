856 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,010,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.61.

