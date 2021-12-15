$883.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $883.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $875.20 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $677.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.92. 358,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $119.39 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

