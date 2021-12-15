8PAY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $158,958.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.37 million and $158,958.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07953585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.97 or 1.00090393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

