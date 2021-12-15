AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $127.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

