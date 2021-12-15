Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. 1,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 281,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABSI shares. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

