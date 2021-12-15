Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

