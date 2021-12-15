ACoconut (AC) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $499,260.11 and approximately $49,568.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031240 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

