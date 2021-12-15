Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 68.9% in November

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

