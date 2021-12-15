Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 68.9% in November

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
