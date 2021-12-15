Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 101,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 148,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,194,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,467,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

