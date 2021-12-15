Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 56,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,559,945 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $7.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.