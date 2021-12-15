AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. 33,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

