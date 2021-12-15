ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADT during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.