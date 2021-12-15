Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Shares Down 3.1%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 6,251,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,804,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98 ($0.05).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.