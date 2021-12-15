AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.01 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 6,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 224,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

