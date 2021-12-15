Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 755,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

