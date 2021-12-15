Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. 71,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

