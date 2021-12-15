Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $386.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

