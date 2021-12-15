Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

