Advisors Preferred LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.53.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.