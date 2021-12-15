Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $63.69 Million Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,693,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $521.36 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.97 and a fifty-two week high of $551.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

