Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,902,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

