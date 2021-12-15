Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,856 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

