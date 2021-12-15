AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.49. AEA-Bridges Impact shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 186,955 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 238,368 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

