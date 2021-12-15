AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of AECOM by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.