Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

NKE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.53. 32,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

