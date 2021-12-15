Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. CLSA lifted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

JD.com stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. 241,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

