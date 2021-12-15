Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $78.85 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $78,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.82. 19,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

