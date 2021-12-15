Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $154,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $615.26. 20,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.99 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $253.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.97.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

