Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,023 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,920. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

