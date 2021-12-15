Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 10,044 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM traded down $17.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $645.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,606. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.28 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,830,830 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.