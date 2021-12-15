Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,314 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.55.
AEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
