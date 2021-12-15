AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

