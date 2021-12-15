AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.04

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 94245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $2,933,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 236,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

