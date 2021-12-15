Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 37.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 439.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

