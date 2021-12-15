Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Agree Realty worth $62,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

