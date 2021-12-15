AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 1.7%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.70 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 182.55 ($2.41). 83,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 176,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.45 ($2.37).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.51.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

