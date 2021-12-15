Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $988,538.62 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.14. 6,606,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,776. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

