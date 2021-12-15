Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($179.78) to €150.00 ($168.54) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.77.

EADSY opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

