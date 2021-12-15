AJ Bell’s (AJB) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.29) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.07) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 394.17 ($5.21).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,314,038.30).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

