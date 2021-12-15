Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

