Aleph.im Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $81.38 million and approximately $843,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00198550 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,631,899 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.