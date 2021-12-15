Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,073 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 340,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

