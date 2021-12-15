Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE ALEX opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.