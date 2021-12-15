Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
NYSE ALEX opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
