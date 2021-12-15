Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.38

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 21715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIRD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

