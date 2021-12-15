Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.01. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $16.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.94. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

